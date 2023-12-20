On Friday, December 1, we held our Annual General Meeting (AGM) and celebrated of 50 years of service to the local community, writes Elizabeth Prime, chair of Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

Guest columnist Elizabeth Prime from Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service

​Held at Retford Town Hall, our AGM also marked the retirement of Fran Walker, who has served as the chair of trustees for 13 years and has been involved with BCVS for the entire 50 years.

During Fran Walker’s tenure, BCVS has delivered remarkable impact, becoming a cornerstone of community and voluntary sector support in Bassetlaw.

Fran’s leadership and commitment have been instrumental in shaping BCVS, and I would like to extend my personal thanks to Fran for all her years of service.

As I begin my journey of serving as the new chair of this remarkable charity, I will always be grateful for the foundation laid by Fran. Her dedication and tireless efforts have paved the way for positive change, and I am inspired by the legacy she leaves behind.

Together, let’s continue to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch and the communities we are

here to serve.

The AGM was followed by a Celebration Event, attended by 140 people, including representatives from local groups and organisations, ex-Trustees, Bassetlaw District Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, and Bolsover District Council.

​Current BCVS chair Elizabeth Prime (left) is pictured with retiring chair Fran Walker at the get-together earlier this month.

The event aimed to highlight BCVS’s pivotal role in championing the local community over the past 50 years.

The event served as a powerful showcase of the collective efforts throughout Bassetlaw in supporting local people and groups.

The celebration also featured the start of a timeline exhibit dating back to 1973, showcasing BCVS’s growth and impact over the decades.

The highlight of the event was the spotlight on The Point of View (POV) project which celebrated over 300 young volunteers that have taken part in the project to date.

Each volunteer received a certificate presented by each partner organisation involved.

I would like to thank everyone that attended on the day to celebrate with us.

BCVS is an amazing charity and it is my honour to have been chosen as the new chair. I look forward to supporting all the work planned to take place in 2024 and beyond.