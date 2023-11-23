Column: ​Together we can ensure that Bassetlaw is a community like no other

​As the volunteer co-ordinator for BCVS (Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service), I find myself immersed in the incredible generosity that defines our district, writes Annie Parry.

This year, as we approach Giving Tuesday on November 28, I am filled with optimism about the impact we can make when we come together to give our time, share our resources, and support those in need.

​The key message of Giving Tuesday is the simple yet powerful idea that we all have something valuable to contribute, whether it’s our time, skills, or resources.

Giving Tuesday is a timely reminder that together, we can all create positive change in our communities.

In Bassetlaw, the need for volunteers is widespread - affecting almost every charity and organisation in our district. As a BCVS nolunteer co-ordinator, I am dedicated to providing help to anyone that wants to give their time as a volunteer.

We make time to get to know the person and find a role that is suited to their interests. Whether you have a few hours to spare each week or just a day, there is a volunteer opportunity waiting for you.

This year, we are not only encouraging you to give your time but also urging those who can to ‘Give Local’ to the BCVS appeal, give food to local food banks, toys to local toy appeals, or contribute in any way you can to support those facing hardship.

The impact of such collective efforts is evident in the way we have come together in the past to navigate Covid-19, support our Ukrainian friends, and support each other on the impact of the Cost of Living.

You may wish to volunteer and need support yourself with these challenges and we can support you in many ways.

Giving doesn’t stop on Giving Tuesday. On December 7, we invite all dedicated volunteers in Bassetlaw, and anyone interested in starting their journey as a volunteer, to join us for our next Volunteer Meet Up event, on Christmas Jumper Day.

You don’t have to wear a jumper or celebrate Christmas to join us however, come a long for a cuppa and piece of cake on us.

The BCVS Volunteer Meet Up on December 7 is a chance for volunteers from any Bassetlaw charities and groups to come together, share stories, exchange ideas, and form new connections.

The event is a drop-in session from 10am to 2pm and all volunteers old and new are welcome.

So, whether you’re a seasoned volunteer or someone considering taking the first step, mark your calendars for Giving Tuesday on November 28 and our Festive Volunteer Meet Up on December 7.

Your contribution, be it time, food, or a friendly smile, can make a huge difference to the lives of local people and charities in need.

Together, let’s continue to ensure that Bassetlaw is a community like no other. To donate directly to BCVS please visit www.bcvs.org.uk/givelocal

To find out more about volunteering in Bassetlaw, please contact me via [email protected] or call