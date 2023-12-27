​I’d like to start by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and I hope that you were able to celebrate with loved ones. With the New Year just a matter of days away, this gives me a good opportunity to reflect on work that has taken place over the past 12 months.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

On the positive side, we’ve seen record levels of investment coming into Bassetlaw.

The STEP fusion energy project has secured planning permission for its first temporary office. We have received £19.65m in Levelling Up Partnerships money for a range of projects across the District, in addition to £20m for Worksop via the Long-Term Plan for Towns.

This is in addition to £3.4m of UK Shared Prosperity Fund monies and £715,000 of Rural England Prosperity Fund monies which are now being spent.

The council itself has also had a busy year. The elections in May were a key date for everyone, with new Voter ID rules being implemented for the first time.

In July, two former council leaders, Simon Greaves and Mike Quigley, became Honorary Aldermen.

In August and September, the council consulted on its Vision 2040. A range of new policies have also been introduced that tackle, among other things, rough sleeping and domestic abuse.

Bassetlaw’s year has unfortunately been clouded by three key events – the cost-of-living crisis, the demise of Wilko and the flooding caused by Storm Babet’s record-breaking rainfall.

We continue to support people affected by all three issues and stand ready to provide cost-of-living support to those who need it. Please get in touch if you’re in that situation.

With Wilko, it has been reassuring to see so many people helped back into work quickly, but it is vital that lessons are learned so similar failures don’t happen again.

Storm Babet once again highlighted the inadequacies of flood prevention scheme funding. Councillors have campaigned on this issue for years and addressing these deficiencies nationally will be a key area of focus next year. Bassetlaw and other communities like it deserve better than being told that, based on rigid business cases, they aren’t worth protecting.

Looking forward, contracts are being put in place for the Priory Centre redevelopment to commence in the New Year. We will make significant investment in our social housing stock; are set to spend more money from the Safer Streets Fund to tackle neighbourhood crime; and will refine plans for the site on the edge of Worksop that is part of the £160m East Midlands Investment Zone.