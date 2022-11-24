Column: Thousands will attend lights switch-on and have a great time in our town

Our Christmas event brings thousands of visitors to Worksop town centre each year.

This year, we have local schools, dance groups, theatre acts and the fabulous ‘Complete Madness’ on stage.

There will be a selection of fair rides, a great mix of stalls offering gifts and food and drink, fireworks and, of course, Santa.

Columnist Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Earlier this week, I met the new street wardens as they prepare to start their patrols in the town centre.

They will observe and report on anti-social behaviour issues including street drinking and will offer help and support to those needing it.

One of their aims will be to make the town centre feel safer for visitors. If you see something that concerns you, please inform the wardens.

This month, we welcome Always Sushi to the town centre. Always Sushi, owned and operated by Greta and Karoline, offers a large menu.

Located on the corner of Bridge Street and Potter Street, it has an extensive menu including sushi doughnuts, sushi platters and Must Try Sushi range.

Lidl have again applied to Bassetlaw District Council for planning permission to build a mixed development of retail and housing at the junction of Turner Road.

Town centre retailers are concerned that, if the application is successful, it will encourage footfall away from the town centre.

Meanwhile, some local residents are concerned about additional traffic issues.

As part of the district council’s Business Support Programme, the council has an Enterprise Grant Scheme which offers a grant of up to £2,000 for new start-up businesses.

This month’s grants were awarded to Roberts Décor, which offers painting and decorating services; Bone Appetit, offering freshly baked celebration biscuits and cakes for dogs; and Albert’s Den, making children’s products which encourage learning and imagination through play.

There were also grants given to Yogi Hi Teaching Yoga, and the Barking Barber, offering a dog grooming service.

It was a pleasure to join the panel and see these applicants start their business journey.

I wish them every success.

