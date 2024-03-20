Column: This £20m funding can help us to improve life chances and drive change

Coun Julie Leigh is cabinet member for identity and place at Bassetlaw District Council.

​Last week we announced that we had been successful with our bid to deliver eight projects across Worksop, Retford, Tuxford, Harworth and Bircotes.

All of the projects were developed by working with the Government’s Levelling Up Partnerships Team, in addition to local businesses, health care providers, schools, colleges and charities to address local priorities and needs.

Just some of the projects for Worksop include; improvements to our high streets, that could include improved shop frontages, measures to reduce crime, access improvements and other public area enhancements; the development of a health and wellbeing exercise facility at The Priory Centre; a new training and practical workshop-based education centre at Worksop Creative Village; refurbishment of

Manton Children’s Centre to be used as a family hub; and enhancements to the Centre Place facility in Cheapside.

Our intention is to drive change and improve the life chances and opportunities for our residents, which contributes to delivering the council’s vision for Bassetlaw to become an even better place to live, work and do business.

This will compliment the investment we are making in other areas of the town, for example the Priory Centre, through other Levelling Up funding streams.

Other ways that we are doing this is through the Council’s everyday business and several reports were presented to cabinet last week that will help us to achieve this ambition.

Just some of the cabinet reports included decisions on the East Midlands Investment Zone, which will boost investment in three areas, one of which is the Laing O’Rourke site on the edge of Worksop. This could pave the way for millions of pounds worth of funding and jobs for our region.

Also included were reports on proposals for Worksop Town Centre regeneration and its markets; proposals to improve the district’s Biodiversity, which over 30 years could improve and protect its natural environment, mitigate climate change or help with flood management; and progress on our Climate Change Strategy.