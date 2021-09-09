Column: This plan can influence the future of our district in many ways

This is one of the most important strategies that the council produces as it influences many aspects of how the Bassetlaw area will change and grow in the years ahead. This process has been ongoing since 2016 and has gathered more than 2,000 responses as part of five public consultations.

As we reach the final stages of this process, there is a clear direction from the Government that we must now meet a number of deadlines if we are to avoid any repercussions and submit the Bassetlaw Plan to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government next year, where it will be considered by an independent Inspector.

If you would like to know more about this final consultation stage and the Bassetlaw Local Plan, please visit the Council’s website.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

In Bassetlaw, I like to think that we have the utmost respect for current and former members of the Armed Services and, as part of our continued commitment and support through the Armed Forces Covenant, we are introducing an additional mark of respect.

Working with the Royal British Legion, we will be recognising the contribution and sacrifice of former members of the Armed Services who pass away by flying the Royal British Legion standard at half-mast outside the Town Hall in Worksop on the day of their funeral to show our gratitude for their service and contribution to society. I believe this small gesture is a fitting mark of respect on behalf of all Bassetlaw residents.

Finally, ‘Zero Waste Week’ is taking place, as well as a county-wide awareness campaign called ‘Notts Recycles, Go Green for September’ that is encouraging us all to think about waste and recycling and the impact this can have on our environment and climate change.

There are lots of small things that we can all do that will add up to a big difference, be that by recycling a little more and checking the items that you can place in your blue bin; reducing the amount of waste you generate or reusing some items. There is lots of information available online about how you can take part at www.veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire/gogreenforseptember