Column: ​This five-point plan will help to reduce immigration abuse and bring down net migration

Our current levels of net migration are too high. The Prime Minister and Home Secretary have announced a five-point plan to curb immigration abuse and cut net migration to pre-pandemic levels.

​Alongside the package to restrict student dependants, this is expected to mean around 300,000 people who were eligible to come to the UK last year, will now not be.

We will:

1) End abuse via the Health and Care Visa, by stopping overseas care workers from bringing family dependants and requiring social care firms in England to be CQC registered to sponsor visas. Last year 120,000 dependants came via this route.

2) Stop immigration undercutting British workers, by increasing the minimum earnings threshold for skilled worker visas by 48 per cent, to £38,700, in line with the median full-time wage for equivalent jobs. We will also raise the going rate thresholds to the median to prevent migrants undercutting British workers.

3) Scrap cut-price shortage labour from overseas. We will scrap the 20 per cent going rate salary discount for shortage occupations and we will ask the Migration Advisory Committee to review the composition of the list in line with the increased salary thresholds.

4) Ensure people sponsoring dependants can support them financially, by raising the minimum income for family visas to £38,700 in line with the minimum salary threshold for the Skilled Worker route.

5) Ban overseas students from bringing family members to the UK unless they are on postgraduate research degrees. This will all but close a route that last year allowed 153,000 student dependants to come to the UK. We will also ask the MAC to review the graduate route to prevent abuse and protect the integrity and quality of UK higher education.

"This package of measures will deliver the biggest reduction in net migration on record. These steps will make sure that immigration always benefits the UK", says Brendan Clarke-Smith MP.

This will help us deal with legal migration. What we now also need is to tackle illegal migration and that is why we are pressing ahead with our Rwanda plans, which Labour oppose.