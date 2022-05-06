With last year’s theme being ‘nature’, this year sees the official theme being that of ‘loneliness’, starting for a week on May 9.

Many people see loneliness as a symptom for the older generation only.

I certainly used to, but recent research has acknowledged that young people too experience loneliness.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

I have written before about how to tackle the issue of loneliness and there are many organisations out there both national and local to help those experiencing loneliness, but one of the easiest ways to help tackle this social issue is to simply check in on each other and say ‘hello’ to that passing stranger.

You never know the difference that simple hello could make.

Following the death of my husband, I experienced extreme loneliness and hid this from those close to me, too embarrassed to say anything.

Part of that loneliness came from the traumatic experience of my husband’s death and people not understanding my feelings and emotions. This was one of the reasons why I was so keen to want to start a local bereavement support group.

Launched back in September 2021, Bassetlaw Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SoBS) is a peer support group for those specifically bereaved by suicide.

SoBS exists to meet the needs and overcome the isolation experienced by people over 18 who have been bereaved by suicide.

The group takes place the last Tuesday of every month in an informal environment. There is no need to book, this is a ‘come along if you feel able’ group, and we know those who have attended have gained benefit from being allowed to share their story in a safe and confidential environment.

If you would like to know more about the group, then please email on [email protected]

Some useful numbers:

www.uksobs.org 0300 111 5065 Samaritans: 116 123 MIND 0300 1233393 Anxiety UK: 03444775774 CALM: 0800 585858 Rethink Mental Illness: 0300 5000927 YoungMinds: 0800 802 5544

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.