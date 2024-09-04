Column: There are more exciting projects to come over the course of year

Coun Julie Leigh is leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

​Earlier this week I chaired my first meeting of cabinet as confirmed leader of Bassetlaw District Council, where councillors looked at several reports, including how we are investing and distributing more than £62 million across the district, writes Coun Julie Leigh.

The report provided an update on how a number of projects, funded by the UK Government, will enhance our town centres, including a major investment and regeneration of the Priory Centre.

It also summarised how we have already provided business and skills support across the district, have provided transformational grants to rural business that enable them to grow, and funded community groups to improve people’s life chances and increase pride in the district.

There are more exciting projects to come over the course of this year and I look forward to telling you more about them through this column.

Following success at the Olympics for Team GB, it’s been great to see the medal haul continued by ParalympicsGB in Paris, but it has once again highlighted accessibility and the challenges disabled people face on a day-to-day basis.

With this in mind, I’m delighted that another Changing Places facility, featuring specialist equipment such as hoists and changing benches, has been officially opened at Langold Country Park, making it more accessible and improving health for all in line with our Vision 2040.

It’ll make a huge difference to disabled individuals, their families and carers who visit this park.

Alongside this, we continue our partnership with Accessable – one of the leading providers of detailed disabled access information to promote venues within the district. To find out more visit www.accessable.co.uk/bassetlaw-district.

Switching briefly back to the Olympics, if you are a fan of cycling, you’ll have the opportunity to see two Olympic Gold Medallists in Remco Evenepoel and Tom Pidcock in action as Stage 4 of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain pays a visit to Bassetlaw today (Friday) as it rolls through Tuxford, Normanton on Trent and Dunham on Trent.

Finally, if you visit our Customer Services desk in Retford at 17b The Square, we will be moving to the County Council offices on Chancery Lane on Monday, September 16.

This is a temporary move for around six months while we carry out work to make our building more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.