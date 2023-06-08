The cost-of-living crisis is hurting, our public services are teetering on the brink of disaster and the local economy and infrastructure is broken.Tory MPs, however, celebrate small scraps from the table, otherwise known as ‘levelling up money’, in the hope it will assist them at the General Election next year. But towns such as Dinnington see through the obvious political gimmick.

The Tories have cut spending to Rotherham council by £200 million since 2010 and after three bids (and over a decade in power) they expect us to be grateful after awarding only £12 million to the council for investment in Dinnington High Street. This won’t touch the sides.

When the Tories came to power, Dinnington High Street had two banks, a butchers and other shops. The high street faced challenges, like everywhere in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, but it was a thriving local hub.

Jake Richards, Labour's parliamentary candidate for Rother Valley at the next General Election.

Brilliant local and independent businesses survive today, but many have fallen away. Since then, the Conservatives have implemented austerity and cut investment.

In the last year alone, we have lost 15 per cent of our bus network. This dramatically affects the high street because people who don’t drive aren’t able to come and do their shop.

The Tories have also overseen an unprecedented decline in living standards, meaning people are worse off and are cutting back on their weekly shop, or choosing cheaper megastores.

Anti-social behaviour has increased in Dinnington over the last decade, with youth services cut and officers taken off the streets. The story of Dinnington, Rother Valley and South Yorkshire under the Tories is one of decline.

Labour would, as a priority, help people and families through the cost-of-living crisis with a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and the revenue used to cut bills. They would bring the bus service back into public control – ensuring the system serves the people rather than profits for private operators.

Labour would recruit 13,000 new police community support officers, to clamp down on anti-social behaviour and ensure our streets are safe. Even on its own terms the Tory ‘levelling up’ agenda fails. The South East was handed more regeneration money than Yorkshire.

The Conservatives are always on the side of the richest and big business rather than helping those that need the support.At the next election, the choice will be clear. After 14 years of managed decline under the Conservatives, do they deserve another five years?

It’s time for change and a Labour Government.

