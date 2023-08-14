Now a restaurant has managed to make you feel even worse by charging people more if they dine alone.

It took me a little while to get used to going to the cinema on my own, but now I see how foolish I was.

The cinema is a place where you sit facing a screen watching someone else do all the talking. Why go there with someone that you have to ignore for two hours?

Steve N Allen, comedian and writer.

If you have a special someone in your life you’d like to ignore for two hours, leave them at home

and go to the cinema.

Going to a local pub on my own was the next hurdle. Thanks to the invention of the mobile phone that was easy. I could enjoy a post-work pint while watching up on social media.

I’m impressed that people could go to the pub alone in the age before mobile data. What did you do? Sit there looking at all of the paintings of dogs playing poker?

I suppose the ultimate solo goal is to go on holiday on my own but that incorporates going to a restaurant solo. I suppose I could have gone self-catering but on your own that feels like there was no point leaving your home.

The reason I’d find dining alone awkward is the very reason the restaurant uses for charging extra. A solo diner takes up a whole table.

Being left with at least one empty chair sat by you is a constant visual reminder of what’s happening.

I know what I’m like. I’d feel embarrassed and act out a small play by looking at my watch and muttering, “Where has she got to?”

By the end of the night, I’d build it up to a drama involving me pretending to be on the phone to a local hospital who are giving me the bad news.

The restaurants don’t like empty chairs because they don’t pay. One solution to the restaurant’s problem would be if solo diners were willing to share a table. It’s a Catch-22.

The only person who’s willing to share a table with a stranger is exactly the kind of person you don’t want to share a table with.