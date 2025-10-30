Column: The small things can help make a big improvement in our mental health

I don’t know about you, but as the seasons shift and the days grow shorter, I sometimes feel an extra weight in my chest, writes mental health champion Vicky Waring.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s definitely harder to get up in the morning and I am more tempted to stay under the covers.

In those moments, I try to lean into something I learned long ago, the benefits of learning new habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For me, one of those new formed habits is getting up at the same time every day, no matter how hard that may feel and whether it be a weekday or a weekend.

Guest columnist Vicky Waring writes on the subject of mental health.

These little routines and habits can help shape our days, often without us realising, and it has been suggested that habits make up 40% of our actions. But I’ve learned that the small things we do regularly can make a huge difference to our mental wellbeing

I’ve recently got back into journalling. Nothing fancy, just a few lines about what’s gone well, what I’m grateful for, or how I’m feeling. It’s surprising how much lighter your thoughts can feel once they’re out of your head and onto paper.

Healthy habits don’t have to be big or complicated. They might be stretching before bed, switching off your phone for half an hour, or checking in with a friend. The key is consistency, doing something small, often.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, as we move into these cooler, darker months, perhaps this is the perfect time to start one new habit that supports your wellbeing.

​​”Looking after your mental wellbeing isn’t about doing everything right, it’s about doing something that feels right for you.”, says mental wellbeing champion Vicky Waring.

It doesn’t have to be perfect, just something that helps you feel a little more balanced, a little more you. Because looking after your mental wellbeing isn’t about doing everything right, it’s about doing something that feels right for you.