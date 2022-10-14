Every day, local people are waking up to the nightmare of an overnight increase in mortgages averaging £600 extra per month, and money expert Martin Lewis is warning it will be even worse for homeowners by next Easter.

Rents are going through the roof and energy bills are destroying businesses and hurting every household across Bassetlaw.

It doesn’t need to be like this. Instead of reckless tax cuts for the wealthy, using money the country doesn’t have, the big energy companies should be paying their share. Profits have risen by billions every single month this year.

Coun Jo White, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Bassetlaw, and deputy leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Pension funds were collapsing two weeks ago, and nobody is writing to pensioners and workers to explain this threat.

The situation with occupational pension funds remains perilous. Inflation, which the Chancellor refuses to deal with, is killing the economy.

You only have to look at the price of a pint of milk to understand how the Tories have tanked the economy. Then there is the tough talk, but weak action, on the dinghies crossing the Channel every day from France, but huge queues at ports and airports just to get back into our own country.

You couldn’t make this stuff up!

And soon, in the crisis budget to be held on Halloween night they will be sneakily cutting pay and services, by giving schools, the police and hospitals less than inflation funds.

Your reduced real earnings will be paying for Truss economics. Inflation at 10 per cent means cuts to pay and cuts to frontline services. This is scary.

It is time for a change.

Sort out immigration with effective policies, not failing gimmicks. Reward hard work, not the hedge fund speculators who fund the Tory Party. Protect the NHS, our schools, the police and our many pensioners

The Liz Truss Government is taking the mickey out of Britain. It is time to call a General Election and my name will be on that ballot paper.