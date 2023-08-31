Column: The clear message we're sending is that suicide is preventable

We want to send a clear message that suicide is preventable.

Suicide can affect anybody. This has a devastating and long-lasting effect on friends and family members who have lost their loved one, creating feelings of sadness, confusion and even shame.

Many people feel completely overwhelmed by their circumstances which can lead to suicidal thoughts at some point in their lives.

Coun Scott Carlton is Nottinghamshire County Council's mental health champion.

But I want to stress that help is available and there are people and organisations who will listen and provide support. There are people who have gone through similar experiences. I too have been in this position myself.

I want to stress that there is hope. The theme of World Suicide Prevention Day is ‘Creating Hope Through Action’.

While it is difficult to feel hopeful in moments of despair, we want everyone affected by suicide to know that they are not alone and help is available.

Our Stories of Hope films - people talking about their own experiences – shows that recovery is

possible, which hopefully inspires others to seek support.

Suicide is everybody’s business which is why I encourage people to complete free 20-minute suicide awareness training which can be found at https://www.zerosuicidealliance.com/suicide-awareness-training

This will equip you with the confidence and skills to spot warning signs, have a conversation about suicide and signpost to support services.

Our libraries will be displaying some useful resources to promote World Suicide Prevention Day along with details of where to find help locally.

Our main libraries will also have stalls where people can have a chat with our helpful staff on looking after mental health and wellbeing.

You can speak to a member of our team in these libraries at the following times: Worksop Library, Monday, September 4, 11am to 1pm; West Bridgford Library, Tuesday, September 5, 11am to 1pm; Mansfield Central Library, Wednesday, September 6, 10:30am to 12noon; Beeston Library, Friday, September 8, 10:30am to 12noon.

We are also keen to make sure everybody is careful about the language they use around suicide.

The words we use can have a massive impact on whether people feel comfortable to express their true feelings and we need to ensure that language doesn’t stigmatise or unknowingly cause harm to people who may be vulnerable.

A useful article which covers helpful and unhelpful phrases can be found at https://shiningalightonsuicide.org.uk/

We all have a responsibility to take action to prevent suicide. There is help out there for those struggling and we need to remind each other that it is OK to talk about suicide.

If you need urgent crisis support, call the Nottinghamshire Mental Health Crisis Line on 0808 196 3779 (24/7) or the Samaritans on 116 123 (24/7).