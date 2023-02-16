Firstly, they are fleeing, but why travel beyond France and Belgium, Germany and Austria, when they are all safe countries?

One reason is that English is the most commonly spoken language in the world. That’s something we can’t do anything about and, of course, it has huge benefits due to it being the language of commerce and business.

Another reason is that in all those above countries they require an ID card to get a job. In the UK, you do not.

They require ID cards for much more than that. To access healthcare, to send your kids to school, to send money abroad.

The UK is unique in having no requirement for ID cards, yet in every aspect of our lives we have multinationals capturing our identity. From every shop loyalty card, on every credit card transaction. From every mobile phone call, every post on Facebook or Instragram or TikTok. We give our data away to all of these.

You can use your smart phone to find out where you are, and the multinational can use it to know where you are and where you have been.

The Chinese even send balloons to spy on us these days. Every day.

“The case for compulsory ID cards is overwhelming”, writes Coun Jo White, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Bassetlaw, and deputy leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

I support the introduction of an ID card. I propose that the biometric passport that most of us have should be our ID card, and those with biometric passports from America or Germany or Australia should register their passport as their ID card when living here.

Exempting under 16s and allowing over 65s to keep their last passport as their ID if they choose not to renew their passport would make this easier.

We should know who is in the country and an ID card would provide that information because of the access it would give to services and to get work.

The case for compulsory ID cards is overwhelming. The use of biometric passports as ID makes it simple and easy to introduce.

Some people will be inconvenienced. In my view that is a price worth paying.

I will vote for ID cards.