Column: Thanks are due to all those who help these elections to take place

David Armiger, chief executive at Bassetlaw District Council and local returning officer

​You may have seen information on both elections either through your letterbox or online and while the Police and Crime Commissioner has been around for some years now, this will be the first time an election has taken place to decide who will be Mayor of a new East Midlands Combined County Authority.

Depending on when you are reading this, either you have a few hours left to cast your vote or we may already know the results of these elections.

If you are reading this on Thursday, polling stations close at 10pm and don’t forget to take an accepted

form of photo ID with you.

If you are reading this on Friday, we should know the result of both elections before the end of the day. However, the timing of the announcements could be a little trickier to predict.

In Bassetlaw, we will be counting votes that have been cast at 102 polling stations in our district, plus postal votes.

However, counts are taking place across Nottinghamshire to establish the outcome of the PCC election, and counting will be taking place across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire for the East Midlands Combined County Authority.

Each polling district will need to verify and declare its results for each respective election before these totals are combined to establish who has received the most votes.

We anticipate that we may know the result of the EMCCA election by around 3pm on Friday, with the result of the PCC to follow later that afternoon or evening.

You will be able to view the results of each election as they are announced by visiting www.bassetlaw.gov.uk where you will find the polling details for Bassetlaw, and the overall results.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the staff at the council and members of the public who have been part of enabling these elections to take place.

