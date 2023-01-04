This includes our work with district and borough councils to distribute the Government’s £5.6m Household Support Fund (HSF) in a fair and timely way.

One-off payments have already reached thousands of households, with children who attend county schools and are eligible for Free School Meals (FSM) to help cover the costs of food and energy bills this winter.

We are working hard to get the rest of the funds out as soon as more applications come in.

Coun John Cottee, cabinet member for communities at Nottinghamshire County Council.

For those who have had a letter from us and not had chance to apply, then you still have until January 31, 2023, to do so.

Overall, we aim to support 50,000 households in immediate need this winter, including those at risk of becoming homeless, households with pensioners eligible for pension credit and others who continue to struggle to make ends meet such as those who miss out as they don’t meet eligibility for other support.

Details of how to apply for this support will be announced in the coming weeks

I’m also pleased to say that the first round of two cost of living grants, worth £450,000, remain open to community groups. This is vital as the voluntary sector continues to provide a lifeline for many residents.

Groups have until January 29 to apply for up £5,000 as part of their work helping those who are struggling to buy nutritious food, and also apply for up to £5,000 as a contribution towards their own rising energy bills, to help keep their welcoming and warm centres and halls open across the county.

We’ve also invested £150,000 in a Nottingham Energy Partnership scheme which helps cut bills by improving the energy efficiency of combi boilers.

Free home visits are available for those on low-incomes or at risk of serious health conditions.

We have ongoing plans to expand the council’s benefits team to be able to offer more one-to-one cost of living advice.

And our series of free cost of living information events, working with our partners across the county, will continue into the New Year.

To find out more about any of these schemes or if you are looking for some general financial help and advice, search ‘cost of living’ on our website.