​Three voluntary organisations from Bassetlaw were shortlisted for NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Health and Care Awards, with the ceremony and presentation of awards taking place on Tuesday at The University of Nottingham, writes Andria Birch from Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

We are delighted to announce that the Bassetlaw Food Insecurity Network (BFIN), co-ordinated by BCVS, won the “prevention award” category for their collaborative efforts to address the critical issue of food insecurity and sustainability locally.

With initiatives including food hubs, slow cooker courses, and social eating events BFIN and partners have enabled local people to access affordable food whilst also saving 81,000 kg of food from landfill.

Stephanie Henry, BCVS, was the lead for the BFIN from its inception until August 2023, and was instrumental in supporting and co-ordinating the network.

Stephanie attended the awards on Tuesday evening and said: “As former co-ordinator it is an honour for the Bassetlaw Food Insecurity Network to be recognised as winners of this award. The hard work and commitment of all partners in helping as many residents as possible across Bassetlaw has been truly inspiring.

"Many thanks go to all the organisations involved, and every volunteer that has played an integral part in all projects taking place.

“Special thanks go to Nottinghamshire County Council, Bassetlaw District Council, our NHS Place Based partners, Fareshare and Feeding Britain for funding and supporting such an important programme.”

In the “Value for Money award” category, Bassetlaw Action Centre also earned a place on the shortlist and are thrilled to say that they were also winners.

​Lauren Rathbone, School of Artisan Food, pictured with Stephanie Henry, BCVS, and right Natalie Manning and Sarah Radford, from Bassetlaw Action Centre, collecting the Nottinghamshire NHS Prevention Award at the Health and Care Awards 2023.

Their dedicated work in promoting independence has empowered local residents to return to living independently following hospital discharge.

Staff visit the wards to identify eligible patients and work with those patients to address any concerns/issues on their return home.

Lynn Tupling, CEO, Bassetlaw Action Centre, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the winners for the Best Value award at the Health and Care Awards 2023.

"This means so much to our organisation and to the incredible staff that are so deserving of this recognition, particularly because their focus is always on achieving the best possible outcome for the patients they serve.

"I am so grateful to have this wonderful accolade and equally grateful to have such an amazing team”

Also on the shortlist, was the Oasis Community Centre, whose commitment to equity secured them

a slot in the Equity category. Their constant efforts to champion inclusivity and ensure that every member of our community feels welcome is evident in everything they do.

Steve Williams, manager of the Oasis Community Centre said: “It was an honour to be shortlisted for this great award alongside other worthy contenders.

“Congratulations to all those who won awards. We are really proud to be one of the projects considered for an award. People’s mental and physical health and wellbeing is so important and at Oasis Community Centre everyone is treated with dignity, fairness, kindness and compassion no matter who they are, where they are from or what their needs are.”

It is a proud moment for everyone in Bassetlaw to see the recognition of our great local voluntary and community organisations and projects and we know that there are hundreds of charities doing amazing work every day in Bassetlaw and making the lives of local people and our communities better for everyone

If you want to make a difference in Bassetlaw, please consider volunteering. Many groups andcharities are in urgent need volunteers at the moment and if you’ve been thinking of volunteering now is the perfect time to offer your support.