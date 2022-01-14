It is the responsibility of the Government to step in and protect members of the public from huge increases in living costs, but, as a council, we are doing our best to put money back into the pockets of Bassetlaw people, in particular our tenants.

I’d like to highlight just a few of the measures we have already taken to improve the energy efficiency of tenants and residents’ homes in Bassetlaw.

As a landlord, we have lowered the energy bills of thousands of people by fitting solar panels to more than 1,000 properties, and have installed air source and ground source heating into 522 properties that did not have access to gas mains and were reliant on expensive solid and oil fuel.

Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

To ensure that our homes are energy efficient, in just the last five years we’ve fitted 877 A Rated gas boilers, 3,140 new windows and 453 new doors, and we’ve added external wall insulation to 1,350 homes, with a further 79 programmed in over the next two years.

We have replaced 1,618 new roofs with a further 363 planned over the next two years, and have also topped up loft insulation in 103 properties.

Over the next five years, we plan to spend £15m on further improving the energy efficiency of our tenants’ homes and lowering their household bills.

We are also looking to the future and to prevent homes from being reliant on fossil fuels, our 120 new homes in Manton will have ‘zero carbon’ heating, in addition to our current refurbishment of Larwood House Independent Living Centre.

“Over the next five years, we plan to spend £15m on further improving the energy efficiency of our tenants’ homes and lowering their household bills”, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

Our influence on the private sector is limited but along with our partners, we are already helping low income households in Worksop by helping them to access external wall insulation and solar panels.

We are also cracking down on private sector landlords whose properties have an energy performance rating of E or below.

If we cannot help directly, our rent team and money advisers can support tenants who are experiencing difficulties with high bills.

I hope this illustrates just some of the ways we’re standing up for hard working households in Bassetlaw and helping to reduce their household energy costs.