Column: Some TV shows just seem to normalise unleashing anger at people

I haven’t complained to Ofcom but I’ve received some. In a recent series of The Mash Report, we did a joke about a Brexit commemorative plate that I believe is one of the most complained about bit we ever did.

Who knows if we’ll better that score when we are back with Late Night Mash on Dave soon.

We were way behind Love Island, which recently received around 25,000 complaints after a row between Faye and Teddy. There was a lot of swearing in the row but that can’t be the only reason viewers were upset or any Gordon Ramsay TV show would have been in trouble.

Columnist and comedian Steve N Allen

Some of the complaints may have been about the show’s manipulation of the contestants but surely you expect that when you sign up for the show.

It reminds me of those people who would be invited on The Jeremy Kyle Show and think they were just having a nice day out watching a TV being filmed.

Many of the complaints were about the anger Faye showed. After the argument, even she said sorry for the outburst adding: “No one should have someone speak to them like that.”

The trouble is, many people think they can speak to their partner like that. Some people blame their actions on their mood but if you’re in a bad mood and you have to have a meeting with your boss you stay polite.

If you’re on your way home and the police pull you over you’d stay polite. But as soon as you walk through the front door, some people think they have the right to take their mood out on the person they claim to love.

Just because you are in a mood about topic A doesn’t mean you should be shirty about topic B.

Taking responsibility for your own mood takes effort and deprives some people of what they most want: the drama. Some act as if they’re expecting the EastEnders drums to go off after they have delivered their rant.

These shows normalise unleashing anger at people. Maybe we’d be happier if we used the remote control when these shows are on. There’s something good coming to Dave soon.

