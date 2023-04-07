News you can trust since 1895
Column: Some key information to help residents prior to voting

​Bassetlaw District Council will hold an all-out election on Thursday, May 4 and there are some key dates and pieces of information that residents should look out for, writes David Armiger.

By David Armiger
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

An all-out election means that all 48 councillors across 25 wards that make up Bassetlaw District Council are up for election.

District elections are extremely important and help to decide who governs and makes policy decisions on the services we provide. These include; bin collections, environmental health, planning, housing, and much more.

Firstly, it is extremely important that you are registered to vote. If you are not already registered, you can do so before Monday, April 17.

David Armiger, chief executive of Bassetlaw District Council.
David Armiger, chief executive of Bassetlaw District Council.
Poll Cards and Postal Ballot Papers have now started to be posted out to residents ahead of the election.

If you are currently registered to vote in person but wish to vote by post, or if you need to register for a proxy vote, you can do this up to 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.

Another thing to remember is that this will be the first time that people will be asked to show an accepted form of identification when they vote on May 4.

You can check the full list of accepted Voter ID on the Electoral Commission’s website.

"This will be the first time that people will be asked to show an accepted form of identification when they vote on May 4," writes David Armiger.
“This will be the first time that people will be asked to show an accepted form of identification when they vote on May 4,” writes David Armiger.

However, if you don’t have an accepted form of ID you have until 5pm on Tuesday, April 25 to register for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate.

You can register via the Electoral Commission or you can contact the council’s Elections Team on 01909 533 252.

Finally, on Friday of last week, West Burton A – one of the last coal-fired Power Stations in the UK – stopped generating after 57 years of helping to power the nation.

Bassetlaw was once home to three power stations; High Marnham, Cottam and West Burton A which were part of an area dubbed the ‘Mega-Watt Valley’.

The move to reduce our carbon emissions means that coal-fired power stations have become obsolete.

But waiting in the wings is the STEP fusion project that has the potential to produce near-limitless amounts of clean electricity.

While it is sad to see an industry that was so iconic in Bassetlaw fade away, it is also exciting to take the first steps on a journey that could be ground-breaking for electricity generation the world over.

