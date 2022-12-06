In 2021, there were 690 sole proprietors in our district, 3,605 micro businesses employing less than nine people, and 380 small businesses employing between 10 and 49 people. In short, small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy.

For this reason, supporting small businesses is something that the district council does throughout the year through our economic development, regeneration, markets and various other teams. However, throughout last week and leading up to Saturday, our focus on independent companies was a little sharper than normal due to “Small Business Saturday”.

Advertisement

This national campaign celebrates and highlights the success of small businesses and encourages consumers to 'shop local'. While the national campaign only lasts for one day, the public awareness it generates can have a lasting impact. I know that all small businesses are finding it tough at the moment, so we’re delighted to support and promote this campaign.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

As part of the promotional activities, we wanted to recognise as many small businesses as possible through our Facebook page. If you know a small business that hasn’t been mentioned, please use the hashtags #WorksopSmallBizSatUK and #RetfordSmallBizSatUK to make sure that they get the recognition that they deserve.

On a related note, the council’s economic development team is available to provide year-round support to new and existing businesses, with a wide range of packages and advice, whether your business is starting, expanding or re-locating to Bassetlaw. More information is available on our website.

Advertisement

In this column, I have previously written about the council’s commitment to reduce the amount of carbon it generates, by adopting more sustainable energy sources and policies to reduce the impacts of climate change.

Our latest project, as part of National Tree Week, will see more than 2,000 trees planted across Worksop, including in locations such as Gateford, Kilton and in the Canch.

Advertisement

Finally, I’d like to recognise Bassetlaw Museum on its recent ‘Volunteers for Museum Learning’ award, supported by the British Museum and the Marsh Charitable Trust.

The staff and volunteers at the museum do some fantastic things and this award, relating to the Wampanoag Perspective Project that took place last summer, demonstrates this.

Advertisement

Congratulations to all involved!

For more stories from our website click here

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement