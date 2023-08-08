Column: Sign up to help group’s billion step challenge in Bassetlaw this summer

​It’s great to see our local groups doing so well and helping to make a difference to members of our community.

Now more than ever, I am also keen to ensure that those that need it know they have the opportunity to access the local SoBS (Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide) support group.

SoBS themselves are trying to raise the profile of the amazing work they do and the charity support that is available to everyone who has been bereaved.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

To achieve this, this year for the first time they are running a campaign Hope in Every Step, where collectively those who choose to take part will be walking one million steps in 100 days.

This started on June 3 and will continue until September 10, which is World Suicide Prevention Day.

I am really pleased to say though that already this target has been smashed, which is amazing and a true testament to all those lost to suicide and those walking to help raise this agenda.

So, with this in mind SoBS has upped their target to one billion steps.

​’We are also planning a local walk to support this campaign and raise the agenda locally’, writes mental champion and guest columnist Vicky Waring.

Now this is going to be a real challenge so we need all the help we can get.

If you would like to get involved or know more about this amazing campaign then you can join the Facebook page ‘Hope in Every Step – Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide 2023’ where you can find out all the details you need.