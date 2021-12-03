Thank you also to everyone who came out and supported these events and made them even more special after they were postponed due to Covid-19 last year.

It’s wonderful to see people celebrating the festive season again and I must say that the town centres look fantastic.

With just three weeks left until the big day, no doubt many of you are already thinking hard about what presents to buy your friends, family and loved ones.

Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

The temptation to shop online is very strong, but if you can, please support our local independent retailers, our markets and our high streets in the lead-up to Christmas this year.

As an added incentive, the council is providing free parking in all of our town centre car parks every day after 2pm, which means you can shop local and enjoy the Christmas lights while doing so.

After the restrictions that we experienced 12 months ago, it will be fantastic to celebrate the festive season in ways that we are more used to.

With that in mind we need to ensure that we keep ourselves and others safe so that we can fully enjoy the Christmas period.

This week, the Government set out its latest measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which include wearing face coverings in shops and on public transport and extending the eligibility for booster vaccinations.

Please visit www.gov.uk to remind yourselves of the latest and existing guidance.

Just one more thing to say on Christmas.

This week, the council is issuing bin stickers to remind residents of the Christmas bin collection dates, which take effect from Monday, December 27, and continue throughout January.

Our bin crews work extremely hard up to and beyond Christmas, so to ensure that your bin is emptied on the correct day, please make a note of these changes.

You can find information at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk