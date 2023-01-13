There’s nothing wrong with aspiring to be a better you but the risk is that pinning those resolutions on a specific date/year can set you up for failure and poor mental wellbeing.

It’s fair to say that most of us will have thought about some changes that we need or want to make in 2023, but do you really need to put that pressure on yourself?

Self-improvement is good and seeking out some potential changes and improvements can benefit our mental wellbeing, me for example, more travel, but it can also set you up for failure.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

I think if you asked most people if they achieved their new year resolutions, they would tell you they failed, setting unrealistic deadlines and expectations of what they plan to do on January 1 can be damaging.

What we should be working towards is continual, constant improvement, not quick fixes with risks attached to them. But let’s remember, it’s ok to fail, to not achieve what you set, that’s called being human.

If you want to set goals and resolutions make sure you understand exactly how to achieve them first. Setting more realistic goals can help to improve your lifestyle and build better mental wellbeing.

Here is a list of some easy new year resolutions that will help to boost your mental wellbeing.

Gratitude challenge – At the end of each day think about the top three things that you are grateful for, you can journal this, say it out loud or think it. It can be anything at all, it doesn’t have to be big.

Spread kindness – Expressing appreciation every day to somebody else is a simple act and can take seconds. Telling someone you love their outfit, wishing them a good day or a simple smile can really boost not only your mood but theirs too.

Be kind to you – Possibly the most important change you can make. It’s easy to focus on the negative, society has taught us that, what you should have done, not have done. Show yourself some compassion, learn to forgive yourself and appreciate yourself, remember all those good qualities that you hold, everybody else does.

