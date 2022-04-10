Guest columnist Coun John Cottee from Nottinghamshire County Council

The announcement detailing where the race will start and finish – and the towns and villages it will pass through - heightens the sense of excitement we’re all feeling as we look forward to hosting this internationally renowned event for a third time since 2017.

Its return will once again provide us with a fantastic opportunity to show Nottinghamshire in all its glory and attract thousands of visitors who will flock here to watch the race and enjoy everything our county has to offer.

All of this will ultimately provide a huge boost to the local economy.

We enjoyed two incredible days when the race came to the county in 2017 and 2018, with the latter bringing in £3.9million and hailed by organisers as having the best local engagement as well as the most displays of land art for the whole tour.

Back then, a staggering 250,000 people lined the route in Nottinghamshire to cheer on the cyclists as they passed through our beautiful towns and villages.

This made it the largest sporting event in the county’s history.

We all know Nottinghamshire is recognised around the world for its sporting heritage.

Tour of Britain mascot ToBi is pictured with Mansfield rider Ross Lamb, right, and his Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling team-mate, Ollie Peckover, of Ruddington.

Hosting the Tour of Britain for a third time in five years is recognition we have what it takes to successfully stage major sporting events.

However, I firmly believe we can do even better in 2022 and am confident we will all once again give the riders and teams a Nottinghamshire welcome to be proud of, before a global television audience of millions.

I cannot wait to once again see the miles of bunting, flags, yellow bikes and creative displays which will help Nottinghamshire shine.

So don’t forget to look out for more details in the coming weeks about how you can play your part in this year’s race.