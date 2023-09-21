Column: Redundancy support events are a vital way we can support people in our area

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

One of the ways that we, as a local council, can do this is by hosting and organising redundancy support events that bring together employers, agencies and support providers in one place.

Last Thursday, a total of 54 companies, recruitment agencies, training providers and support organisations gathered at The Bridge Skills Hub in Worksop to offer jobs, guidance and support to over 300 people who walked through the doors facing job insecurity or having recently been made redundant.

It was an understandably emotional event for some but was organised to provide practical support and help to those who need it.

The event not only promoted nearby employment opportunities but also provided practical advice on things like how to write a CV, job seeking and money management.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the organisations who supported Wilko staff at the event, especially Citizens Advice Bassetlaw, the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) Rapid Response Team and all of the Bassetlaw District Council staff who worked incredibly hard to pull this event together in less than two weeks.

Following this well-received event, we will be hosting another event at The Bridge Skills Hub on Thursday, September 28, between 11am and 4pm.

It will, once again, be attended by companies and organisations that are actively recruiting staff.

Elsewhere, council business continues.

At the full meeting of council this week (Thursday), given it’s the first time we’re meeting since Wilko entered administration, we will make a public commitment to supporting the Bassetlaw workforce at this difficult time and to do all we can to help manage this situation and limit the long-term impacts on local people and businesses.

We will also consider motions about becoming a member of UK100 (a network of local leaders who have pledged to lead a rapid transition to Net Zero in their communities); on stepping up our

support for local people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia; and on growing concerns about e-cigarettes and vapes and their potential impact on young

people’s health.