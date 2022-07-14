Our dedication to being a welcoming employer has now been rewarded with an Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award.

We are proud at Bassetlaw District Council to be chosen as one of just 18 organisations in the East Midlands – and 140 nationwide – to be recognised with a Gold Award from the Ministry of Defence this year.

Officers from the council, along with our Armed Forces Champion Coun Tony Eaton, have worked very hard to build up positive engagement with the Armed Forces Community.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

They have also successfully instilled working practices within the council that are in line with the Armed Forces Covenant.

We really value the skills that former serving members of the Armed Forces are able to bring to the council, along with members of the Reserves and their spouses, and are pleased to gain this recognition for our efforts.

This week, we’ve been experiencing a heat wave, which is set to continue well into next week.

While some of us may welcome the warm weather, others in our community will find these high temperatures uncomfortable and even harmful to their health.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat.

So if you are spending time outside in the next week or so, it is worth remembering to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, wear a hat and spend some time in the shade.

Finally, you may have already seen in the last week or so that I have decided to step down as the leader of Bassetlaw District Council and the Bassetlaw Labour Group from September.

It has been the greatest honour to have led both Bassetlaw District Council and the Labour Party locally for the last ten years.

I am immensely proud of what has been achieved in our district during this time.

Now feels like the right time to step down and, having discussed this with my family, I know that it’s the right decision.

The process for selecting a new leader has now begun.

The Bassetlaw Labour Group is in charge of this process.

I believe that Bassetlaw is a district that is full of potential with a bright future.

I therefore wish the next leader of the district council every success on delivering positive change for our residents from across the area.