​This is on top of around 300 people being made redundant from the head office and support centre in Worksop.

At the time of going to print, we aren’t clear which stores will remain open but are assured by the administrators that most stores will remain trading while there is a potential deal on the table.

As I have said throughout this sadly avoidable situation, protecting as many workers

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

as possible should remain everyone’s top priority.

Wilko has enjoyed very high levels of loyalty from staff over the years.

Now is the time for that loyalty to be honoured, given the vast majority of staff have had no say in poor management decisions over recent years.

To help manage the situation locally, the council is working with partners to provide support to local people who are being made redundant.

We are regularly in dialogue with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to assess the range of areas impacted by redundancy, in an effort to match the skillsets of former employees with opportunities in the local area.

We are also proactively looking at options to keep the Bassetlaw site active by engaging companies who, in the future, could expand into the site.

If you are one of the people who have been affected by this news, either directly or as part of its supply chain, please visit https://www.bassetlawca.org.uk/wilko as a starting point.

The council continues to work hard for its residents and businesses in other areas and several new measures were approved by Cabinet on Tuesday evening.

These include accepting over £180,000 to target neighbourhood crime, violence against women and girls, and anti-social behaviour as part of Safer Streets Fund Round Five; creating a new head of growth and economic prosperity position to build the council’s capacity to deliver its growth, economic development, business and skills agendas; and starting a consultation on plans to improve our market places.