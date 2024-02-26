Column: Pressing need for new foster carers to come forward across county

Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and families.

​We launched a fantastic tree installation with leaves decorated by local school children that share stories of family and why it is so important that every child grows up in a safe, loving home environment.

Now we’re inviting visitors to the library to join in by decorating their own leaf with what family means to them.

I’d like to thank staff and pupils at Sutton Road Primary School and Nursery for their engagement and it was fantastic to see how the children approached the event to support our campaign.

It was also nice to involve our foster carers because we don’t get chance to see them and say ‘thank you’ often enough for the incredible job they do. They are not only supporting the children, but also telling others what it’s like to foster.

Amy and Mark, who joined us at the event, have been caring for children for around seven years, mainly fostering young babies as well as being parents to four of their own birth children.

Amy said: “When a child comes into your care, they may not be very happy, or they might have had troubles in the past. Then they leave your care a completely differently child and that’s why we keep doing it again and again, because of the difference you make.

“We love it and there’s a massive support network around you as a foster carer. It’s not just for us or the child we are looking after, but our birth children are very involved in the activity days we do with them, and the events Nottinghamshire County Council puts on.

"There’s so much more than the initial support around the child – and we’ve embraced that.”

Our friendly fostering team will be at Mansfield Central Library from 9.30am to 11.30am on Tuesday, March 12, to answer questions you might have, no matter how big or small. Come and have a chat and add your own leaf to the tree.