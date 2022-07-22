POV project staff attended Pride to show solidarity, support the aims of the day and to promote the POV project.

We asked young people what they thought about volunteering, what matters to them, and what they would like from volunteering of the future.

Lots of different views were shared including ‘Stop saying it’s good for our CVs, we stop hearing it’. ‘I want to volunteer in something that will make a difference in the world’; and ’something that will help my career goals and help me grow’.

Guest columnist Andria Birch, CEO at Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

Funded by Arts Council England, the POV project aims to engage young people for the first time in volunteering opportunities across the Voluntary Community, Social Enterprise (VCSE) and Arts sector.

Different art forms chosen by young people will be used to help express their voices and views on needs and interests in order to shape and influence the wider VCSE sector and create volunteering opportunities to attract more young people.

This will include producing films for TikTok and showcasing these in local cinemas and community venues.

The project is being managed by, Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service, in partnership with Bassetlaw Action Centre, Centre Place, Inspire Learning, Junction Arts, Mansfield CVS, Rhubarb Farm, South Yorkshire Community Foundation and Voluntary Action Doncaster.

Alex Harvey, aged 24, enjoys the festivities

The scale of the partnership will enable us to deliver the project across four local authority districts; Bassetlaw, Bolsover, Doncaster, and Mansfield.

Each partner organisation will work with young people to develop pilot projects that reflect the interests of local young people and their POVs. (Points of View).

The POV Project was awarded £220,000 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, delivered by Arts Council England and was officially launched during Volunteers’ Week in June.

As stated by Darren Henley, CEO of Arts Council England: “There’s an abundance of evidence to show that volunteering can be a key factor in helping people lead happier lives.

"This new investment will enrich villages, towns and cities across England, increasing health and well-

being and decreasing loneliness and isolation.”

All POV partners would like to hear from any young people interested in joining the project advisory group which will help to shape project activities for the next two years.

If you are a young person age 16-24, and would like to get involved in volunteering or the arts we would

love to hear from you.

Please email [email protected] or visit www.bcvs.org.uk/pov