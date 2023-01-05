The festive market stalls at the top of town offered a varied range of gifts and stocking fillers. The stage entertainment included local schools, dancers and performers along with Complete Madness, and Santa switching the lights on.

I would like to thank North Notts Bid, Bassetlaw District Council, Charter Trustees and Emma Outlaw for their hard work and contributions which make these events possible.

I will now start looking for funding and business support for events we would like to hold in 2023. Town centre events are important as they bring additional footfall to the town which, in turn, allows businesses to promote themselves.

Columnist Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Anyone who wishes to help Worksop Business Forum in promoting the town centre is welcome to attend our meetings or contact our office for further information.

You may be aware that HMRC valuation department has reassessed the rateable value of business properties throughout the country. I was very pleased to see that many retail premises in Worksop town centre have had their rateable value reduced, which means in some cases they will pay less in business rates.

This is welcome news to businesses as many are finding it difficult at the moment, so where possible please shop and trade locally to help the businesses in our area.

A few months ago, the council appointed an enforcement company to help with the problem of littering and dog fouling in Worksop. This was originally discussed at the council leader’s task force meetings and the scheme was set up following concerns that the town often looked littered. Businesses were concerned visitors would not want to visit an untidy town.

Whilst I fully support the scheme and its zero tolerance policy, I would remind visitors that there are a large number of bins on the high street and using these will prevent a fine.

Please help to keep our town clean.