Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​While the school holidays may be drawing to a close, there is still time to enjoy some of our award-winning parks and open spaces, writes Coun Julie Leigh, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

​I’m delighted that for the first time Langold Country Park joined Kings’ Park in Retford and The Canch in Worksop in picking up a Green Flag award last month, which is now flying proudly overhead.

Langold Country Park is now more accessible, thanks to the arrival of a new Changing Places WC facility and joins existing facilities in Worksop and Retford, while a new café pod has replaced an old structure which was deemed no longer fit for purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog fouling is always an issue constantly raised, so we’ve agreed to a renewal of the district-wide Public Space Protection (Dog Control) Order, which will continue to target dog owners who fail to clean up after their pet.

Coun Julie Leigh is leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

We’ll shortly be launching a campaign to educate people on the requirements of the PSPO (Dog Control Order) to ensure dog owners are fully aware of all the regulations.

If you’ve any queries on this or other issues in the district, then come along to our next Cabinet Meeting taking place on September 3 at Worksop Town Hall at 6.30pm, where the first 15 minutes is set aside for questions from the public.

To view the agenda online ahead of the meeting, please visit the council and democracy section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a busy summer of international sporting activities from the Euros to the Olympics, we are once again preparing to welcome the arrival of the Tour of Britain to Bassetlaw on Friday, September 6.

​”Dog fouling is always an issue that is constantly raised, so we’ve agreed to a renewal of the district-wide Public Space Protection (Dog Control) Order. This will continue to target dog owners who fail to clean up after their pet”, says Coun Julie Leigh, leader of BDC.

Stage four starts in Derby, with the cyclists making their way through Tuxford and Dunham on Trent before heading to the finish line in Newark.

You can find out all the details of the tour and race timings by visiting www.britishcycling.org.uk/tourofbritain

Finally, I’d like to congratulate all students across Bassetlaw who’ve been picking up their A level, BTEC, and GCSE results this month.

I wish them well on their next journey.