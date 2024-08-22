Column: Plans are in place to tackle dog fouling across our area
I’m delighted that for the first time Langold Country Park joined Kings’ Park in Retford and The Canch in Worksop in picking up a Green Flag award last month, which is now flying proudly overhead.
Langold Country Park is now more accessible, thanks to the arrival of a new Changing Places WC facility and joins existing facilities in Worksop and Retford, while a new café pod has replaced an old structure which was deemed no longer fit for purpose.
Dog fouling is always an issue constantly raised, so we’ve agreed to a renewal of the district-wide Public Space Protection (Dog Control) Order, which will continue to target dog owners who fail to clean up after their pet.
We’ll shortly be launching a campaign to educate people on the requirements of the PSPO (Dog Control Order) to ensure dog owners are fully aware of all the regulations.
If you’ve any queries on this or other issues in the district, then come along to our next Cabinet Meeting taking place on September 3 at Worksop Town Hall at 6.30pm, where the first 15 minutes is set aside for questions from the public.
To view the agenda online ahead of the meeting, please visit the council and democracy section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk
After a busy summer of international sporting activities from the Euros to the Olympics, we are once again preparing to welcome the arrival of the Tour of Britain to Bassetlaw on Friday, September 6.
Stage four starts in Derby, with the cyclists making their way through Tuxford and Dunham on Trent before heading to the finish line in Newark.
You can find out all the details of the tour and race timings by visiting www.britishcycling.org.uk/tourofbritain
Finally, I’d like to congratulate all students across Bassetlaw who’ve been picking up their A level, BTEC, and GCSE results this month.
I wish them well on their next journey.