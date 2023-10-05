Column: Pair of health campaigns can provide vital help for people living across Bassetlaw

Coun Lynne Schuller, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Bassetlaw District Council.

I’m sure most people have heard of the first campaign - Stoptober - which encourages smokers to kick the habit for just a month.

The NHS says that if you can stop smoking for 28 days, you are five times more likely to give up for good.

If thinking about giving up smoking or you would like to try, there is lots of help and support around, especially over the next month.

If thinking about giving up smoking or you would like to try, there is lots of help and support around, especially over the next month.

A good place to start is by visiting the Stoptober section of www.nhs.uk

As a council, we are also working in partnership with the Bassetlaw Place-Based Partnership to reduce the harmful effects of smoking and have recently re-signed the Local Authority Declaration of Smoking and Tobacco Control. The declaration’s key priorities are to support people to stop smoking, prevent the uptake of smoking, and reduce harm from tobacco.

Also taking place throughout October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Around 55,000 people each year are diagnosed. The earlier breast cancer is diagnosed, the better your outcomes may be.

“There are many benefits to stopping smoking, not just to improve your own health, but to safeguard the health of those around you​,” writes Coun Lynn Schuller, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Bassetlaw District Council.

The first step of being aware is to check your breasts at least once every month for any changes such as new lumps, thickenings, knots, or pain. If you detect anything unusual, don’t hesitate to contact your GP.

If you are aged over 50 and below 71, you’ll also be invited for NHS breast screening every three years.

Breast screening is a vital step in early breast cancer detection, and your participation can make a significant difference to your health. If you have concerns or questions about breast screening, do not hesitate to reach out to your healthcare provider.

