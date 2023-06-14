The biggest worries I’m hearing are the people who are telling me they are struggling to afford rents or mortgages, alongside childcare costs and the ever-rising prices in our supermarkets and shops.

But in Bassetlaw, I am seeing some existing problems dramatically worsen.

Increasingly, those living in private rented property are having to move out as landlords sell up, and local people are getting more and more desperate for council housing.

Coun Jo White, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Bassetlaw, and deputy leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

We need tighter legislation to restrict landlords’ powers to kick tenants out, but we also need to be able to build more council houses.

Despite our best efforts, we are restricted by the Government’s refusal to let us borrow sufficient funds to build the numbers that are really needed here.

Perhaps those self-centred politicians in Westminster should be putting their minds to sorting problems like this out?

People tell me they want police officers walking the beat, who know them and their neighbours by name and can arrest criminals.

They want a dentist appointment - am I right in my observation that there is a major crisis in getting onto the lists of local dentists?

And are the shortages of GPs making it much harder for you to see a doctor - because that is what people are also saying? Our children deserve better than this, so do our pensioners alongside the rest of us.

I keep unlocking the door to more jobs locally, by supporting businesses wanting to relocate here, but it’s scary because every time I shop, everything has gone up in price again.

It used to be the journalist’s standard test of a politician to see how grounded they are when they asked them what the price of a pint of milk is. These days that price changes every month.

This is what our politicians should be concentrating on, not massaging their egos in the bubble of Westminster, but doing something about prices in the shops of Bassetlaw.