When you think of our winter operations, you might only think of our gritting teams, but there’s so much more to winter for us than just snow and ice.

Our forestry, emergency response, flooding and drainage teams are as much a part of our winter preparations and response as our gritting teams, and last week I had the pleasure of meeting staff from across our winter teams at the Bilsthorpe Highways Depot, including those who co-ordinate our emergency response from our Highways Hub, formed as part of our Highways Services Review Panel.

You can visit our YouTube channel to see a video of me meeting the workforce who keep Nottinghamshire moving whatever the weather.

As you will know, severe weather does not work to a clock, and incidents such as ice, snow, fallen trees, floods and storms can happen at any time.

This means that our winter heroes need to be ready to respond whatever the hour and it won’t surprise you to know that often a lot of their work takes place when the rest of us are tucked up at home in the warm.

The teams told me that they are well prepared for the season ahead and that like every other winter, they will be giving their all to keep our great county safe in times of severe weather.

While the work of our winter teams is important as ever, I’d also like to take this opportunity to tell you how you can prepare for driving on Nottinghamshire’s roads this winter.

Coun Neil Clarke is the cabinet member for transport and environment at Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

There are a few simple checks you can perform on your vehicle ahead of the colder months, including checking that tyres have a legal minimum tread depth of 1.6mm over the central three-quarters of the tyre, ensuring that you add screen wash to your washer bottle and that you top it up regularly, as well as planning ahead by making sure that your car contains an ice scraper and other important items.

These checks, along with others on our winter car checks website page may sound simple but are an important way to prepare yourself for the conditions.

You can find more tips by visiting: nottinghamshire.gov.uk/wintercarchecks

This week is a significant one in terms of our winter response as November 1 marked the beginning of full-time standby duty for our gritting teams.

This means that they are now on 24-hour standby and could be mobilised to grit Nottinghamshire’s 1,120 miles of gritting routes at any time.

There is often a common misconception that if you haven’t seen a gritter come through your area that they haven’t been out, but what you might not know is that the average gritting run can take over three hours to complete!

So, while you may see on our social media channels that our gritting teams will be out on the roads as early as 6pm or 7pm, they might not reach your area until long after you’ve gone to bed!

It’s so important to remember that just because you may not have seen them, it doesn’t mean that they haven’t been out in your area.

If you would like to find out more about the work of our winter heroes, make sure to follow us on social media and sign up to our winter emailme bulletin.

You can sign up to our email bulletin by visiting: nottinghamshire.gov.uk/winternewsletter

