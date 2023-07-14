​The Vision talks about our desire for Bassetlaw to become the greenest, most sustainable district in which to live and work, building on our area’s legacy of energy production, manufacturing and logistics to power the net zero economy.

The green agenda requires significant investment across the country over the next two decades; and with the first fusion energy plant being developed at West Burton, Bassetlaw is well-placed to play a leading role in this important transition.

For more information on our Vision and Corporate Plan and to comment on this, please visit the council’s website in the coming days.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Unfortunately, we won’t be able to deliver our Vision for 2040 alone and will require financial support from partners, including the national government, to deliver on our aspirations.

Last year, it was confirmed that Bassetlaw District Council was successful in securing £3.4 million of UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) monies. We also secured £715,000 from the Rural England Prosperity Fund and almost £18 million from the Levelling Up Fund.

All three funds will help to shape our district in the coming years and ensure that communities and businesses are able to make improvements to town centres and settlements in line with the council’s vision.

The Rural England Prosperity Fund is particularly important given it is aimed at smaller, more rural locations. Community groups and rural businesses can bid for grants of up to £50,000, with the first expressions of interest due by July 18.

Another important source of funds is the UKSPF Community and Voluntary Grant Programme, which will be administered by the Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service. Worth £337,250, this programme recognises the important and valuable contributions of the community and voluntary sector in Bassetlaw.

We want to make it easier for these groups to access small amounts of funding for projects that make a real difference in local neighbourhoods.

Finally, the council is starting to accept bids to an Arts, Cultural, Heritage and Creative Programme. This will support community-led creative initiatives with funding available from £500 up to £5,000.

All details about our grant programmes can be found online.

More details will follow next week about the plans that we have to redevelop the Priory Centre in Worksop following the council's successful Levelling Up Fund bid, which was announced earlier in 2023.