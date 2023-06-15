​There isn’t really a break though as many of those workers have now moved into spring and summer maintenance.

A lot of the highways maintenance work we undertake is to better prepare us for extreme weather like cold and snow, or storms and the heavy rains we have recently been experiencing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We recently launched our Summer Gully Cleanse – a focused cleanse of drains and gullies in addition to our year-round programme of cleaning in the county.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet member for transport and environment at Nottinghamshire County Council.

We’ve already had a really positive response with the public telling us about problem spots in their area and we’d like you to let us know about any near you, by reporting them at http://www.viaem.co.uk/summer-gully-cleanse.

You will probably have noticed in your gardens, as well as on the county’s roads, that everything is looking a lot greener and trees, hedges, and grass are growing vigorously.

While this is wonderful to see, a growth spurt can cause issues with vegetation overhanging the road or blocking pathways. Sometimes weeds, or tree roots, can cause damage to the road or pavement surface, so we must intervene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you use the wonderful Rights of Way network we have in Nottinghamshire, our teams are also working hard to keep these accessible throughout the summer months for you to enjoy.

‘We recently launched our Summer Gully Cleanse and have already had a really positive response’, says Coun Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment. A Via worker is shown operating a gully cleanse. (Picture by Matt Short Photography)

Year-round, we maintain trees to make sure they are not overhanging the road, or in danger of falling, as well as clearing overgrown paths and making sure those using the footways can enjoy their journeys safely.

We also need residents and landowners to do their bit to keep the highway safe, ensuring any trees or hedges on their land are well maintained and not causing an obstruction on our roads and pavements.

While our programmes are based on experience of previous seasons and inspectors reporting back, it is an ever-changing landscape.

This is why we welcome reports from our residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did you know you can report issues with grass cutting, hedges, and damaged trees, as well as flooding and blocked drains?

These reports really help our teams cover much more ground.

It sometimes takes a little while to investigate reports, but we really appreciate having extra information from the public.

You can report highways issues at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/highways