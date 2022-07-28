It told the story that led to one of the largest manhunts in British history while threatening to inflame historic divisions sparked during the Miners' Strike two decades before.

It was based on a true story that happened on our doorstep. Residents of a certain age in Ashfield and Mansfield still don’t trust the coppers.

TV critics have rightly raved about Sherwood. The Guardian called Sherwood the “…cleverest, most compelling” show they’d seen in years, The Times said it was “just about perfect” and “a triumph”, while the Daily Telegraph reckoned it was a “layered exploration of community, class and enmity”.

Coun David Hennigan, councillor for Sutton Central and New Cross, Ashfield District Council.

Behind the scenes somewhat is a another struggle, that of ex-miners being ripped off with their pensions.

Miners from Ashfield are still campaigning for the return of millions of pounds to their pension fund.

A deal done in the 1990s has seen too much money go from their pension fund to Westminster and they want the Conservative Government to end the arrangements and refund the extra money which has gone from the pension pots.

On November 16, 2019, Boris Johnson – the soon to be ex-Prime Minister – came to Mansfield and made a "categorical" pledge to Ashfield and Mansfield's former miners that they will soon receive their "fair share" of the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme.

Councillors Samantha Deakin, Jason Zadrozny and David Hennigan have been fighting for the Government to give ex-miners and their families their fair share.

This newspaper covered the story. Thousands of ex-miners and their families and friends staked their vote on it. It never happened.

Ex-miners like Mick Newton and Charlie Tiverton continue to campaign for justice.

Last year, Coun Jason Zadrozny, the leader of Ashfield District Council, set up an online petition and 18,000 residents signed up to the campaign to give our miners what is rightfully theirs.

What the BBC drama Sherwood has done is remind people about the struggles miners face, struggles that continue to do this day.

In 1984, they faced an ideological battle with Margaret Thatcher which caused extreme poverty amongst our miners and their families. This led to the Tories closing the pits, something that still hurts so many.

Instead of doing something about the cost of living emergency, the Tories are busy talking about their ‘sens’. We are now seeing a leadership contest and guess what? Our ex-miners’ pensions and the great miners’ rip-off hasn’t been mentioned by any of the candidates.

Not once. So why not write to your Conservative MPs Lee Anderson, Ben Bradley and Mark Spencer and ask them to give a nudge to whoever becomes the next Prime Minister.

Our ex-miners deserve better than broken promises in a broken Britain.

