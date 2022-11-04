This is why I have recently written to the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, to ask him to stand up for Bassetlaw and other communities across England, to make sure they aren’t the target for future cuts.

As part of the autumn statement, that will be unveiled on November 17, the Chancellor is expected to announce plans to cut public spending by up to 50 per cent, with important services provided by councils across the country directly in the firing line.

The Chancellor has also warned that everyone will have to pay more tax, despite the public tax burden being at the highest level for 70 years.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

With public services already facing higher costs, due to years of austerity-related cuts, increased demand, the aftermath of the pandemic and soaring inflation, I have called on Jeremy Hunt to protect and prioritise local government funding.

I believe that local communities shouldn’t pay the price for the economic crisis that has been made worse by the Government’s reckless ‘mini-budget’.

Mortgages are up, energy prices are rising, food prices have gone through the roof and the cost of borrowing has risen, meaning people living in Bassetlaw – and future generations – are already paying the price.

The Chancellor has warned that there will be eye-wateringly difficult decisions to make, to help close the financial black hole the country is facing.

My message to him is that families and businesses in Bassetlaw shouldn’t lose services or sacrifice local investment to help cover the cost of financial incompetence.

As a council, we still need to build affordable housing, to support small and local businesses, to empty bins, to keep Bassetlaw's streets clean, to look after social housing, to maintain high-quality public parks and green spaces, to run leisure centres and to regenerate our town centres.

That is why I am calling for him to protect our important services from the seemingly inevitable cuts.

The district council is doing all it can locally to help families through the cost-of-living crisis and we wantto continue to provide the support and services that people need – but we can only do this if the Government backs local authorities.

I hope that the Chancellor of the Exchequer will endorse this view on November 17.