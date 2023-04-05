More than 1,000 ladies and some Rotarian husbands from across the whole of Great Britain and Ireland headed to Blackpool for three days for their annual conference.

After two full days of listening to keynote speakers such as Adam Henson from BBC’s Countryfile on modern farming; Lynne Baird MBE on victims of knife crime, following her son’s fatal stabbing; Sue Riddlestone on ‘One Planet Living’ and ending with Chizzy Akudolu talking about her mental health, the sessions was interspersed with the annual general meeting on the Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This proved very interesting when we heard from the association editor about our achievements in 2022. We heard that £522,013.36 was raised for charities in Great Britain and Ireland alone, included £21,600 for Air Ambulance so far this year, with another three months of fundraising to go before the association president’s year comes to an end.

“The Tower was lit up in our familiar colours of blue and yellow and the beating heart in the centre, displaying the words ‘Inner Wheel’ in ticker-tape fashion,“writes Lyn Copper, district editor for Inner Wheel’s District 22, which covers the whole of Notts and Derbyshire.

This is phenomenal amount, but also as well as those donations, £71,256.00 was sent to Ukraine to support them during their conflict with Russia.

A collection was taken during the morning’s Service of Celebration, which raised £4,820 for Blood Bikes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We are certainly a force to be reckoned with.

On Wednesday evening, Eric and Ernie were ‘on hand’ in the foyer to say goodbye to our contingency of 1,092 members, as they left the Winter Gardens to put on their glitz and glamour before dancing the last night away in the spectacular Tower Ballroom with the outside of the Tower lit up in our familiar colours of blue and yellow and the beating heart in the centre, displaying the words ‘Inner Wheel’ in ticker-tape fashion.

"Eric and Ernie was ‘on hand’ in the foyer to say goodbye to our contingency of 1092 members", writes Lyn Copper, district editor for Inner Wheel’s District 22, which covers the whole of Notts and Derbyshire.

As Frankie Vali and the Four Seasons once sang, “Oh What a Night” and it certainly was.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Congratulations went to association president Karen and her team for organising the event and to Blackpool for graciously receiving us.

The ladies of Inner Wheel are certainly back in force to “Work Wonders” in the future.

We are just ordinary women doing extraordinary things!

Guest columnist Lyn Copper, district editor, Inner Wheel's District 22, which covers Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To find out more on what we do, go to innerwheel.co.uk