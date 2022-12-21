A lot has happened since my first full council meeting as leader 18 months ago.

If success is measured on investment, attracting new jobs, upskilling our young people for prosperous careers in emerging industries, building schools for our children, repairing our roads, celebrating our heritage and history, and holding a national event which showcased Nottinghamshire at its very best, then I think we’ve not done too badly.

Advertisement

Attracting investment opportunities into Nottinghamshire will undoubtedly bring highly skilled jobs and career openings for young and old – infrastructure opportunities like new rail investment, the Freeport near East Midlands Airport, potential investment in the Toton Link Road, millions of pounds being spent through our Towns Funds and the development of the world’s first commercial prototype fusion energy plant in North Notts to name but a few.

Coun Ben Bradley, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

STEP Fusion will develop a commercial power station that will use the energy produced by fusion reactions to generate clean, carbon-free electricity.In August this year, I was delighted to share a platform with the Leaders of Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire Councils to sign an historic £1.14 billion devolution deal.

We want to make the most of every penny so this can be used to make a real difference to people’s lives.

Advertisement

The deal will give us a bigger voice for our area, more clout and influence, and direct control over issues like transport, housing, skills and training.

The Tour of Britain in September provided a real boost for our plans to make the county an even better tourism destination, with an economic report commissioned by tour organisers revealing the Notts stage generated £4.34m in net visitor expenditure for the local economy.

Advertisement

As a county, we paid tribute in our thousands following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. I attended a number of services during the ten-day mourning period, and I can honestly say there was a heartfelt warmth and respect for our late monarch, which made you proud to be British.

As a council, we have helped thousands of people this year who have been hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis. Our £5.6m Household Support Fund aims to help more than 50,000 households most in need with winter support payments, we’re investing £210,000 to support food distribution schemes in the community and voluntary sector in spring 2023 and we’re arranging a series of cost-of-living advice and information evenings across the county.

Advertisement

Our next challenge now is to set a balanced budget for 2023/24, one that gets the very best value for money for the Nottinghamshire taxpayer. You can still let us know your priorities and where you want the money spent by filling in the Budget Consultation, which is open until January 2.

It’s been a busy year, and now it’s coming to an end I’d like to wish all the residents of Nottinghamshire a very happy and relaxing Christmas with your loved ones, and I look forward to working hard on your behalf in 2023.

Advertisement