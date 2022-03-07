One of the ways in which I do this is by connecting with others and researching what is available, not only nationally, but predominantly locally.

Recently, I got given the opportunity to attend our local alliance group, with the chance to listen to a talk delivered about a fantastic new service called R;pple which I wanted to share with you.

R;pple is a charity founded following the death of Josh, who had been researching techniques to take his own life via a harmful internet search.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

It is estimated that there are over 1.2 million internet searches on ways to take your own life every month, and 26 per cent of the number of deaths attributed to suicide-related internet use in under 20s and 13 per cent of deaths in 20-24 year olds.

The content available following a harmful online search is far too readily available and fails to provide enough of an intervention between a user search and the subsequent display of the results.

R;pple was set up by Alice, Josh’s sister, with an aim to ensure more help and support is available to individuals who choose to search the internet for such content.

Currently available on both Google chrome and Microsoft edge, R;pple is an interceptive tool designed to present a visual prompt when a person searches for any suicidal related content using keywords and phrases relating to self-harm and suicide.

Too much self-harm and suicide information is readily available online, says Vicky Waring.

Instead, R;pple will signpost the person to 24/7 free mental health support in the hope that person will seek to gain this support in a way that works for them and not complete the action initially intended.

The tool is free to use for any member of the public.

For the businesses and public sector, there is a charge.

This is to help generate revenue allowing the team at R;pple to then develop the same tool for use on mobile phones and tablets.

I think that this is a fantastic tool and a much-needed resource that is available for us all to download onto our computers, especially those of us with young children/adults.

For more on this subject, you can go to www.ripplesuicideprevention.com and check out the information there.

Some useful mental health-related contact numbers are listed below if you wish to use any of them:

Samaritans: 116 123 MIND 0300 1233393 Anxiety UK: 03444775774 CALM: 0800 585858 Rethink Mental Illness: 0300 5000927 YoungMinds: 0800 802 5544 Shout 85258 Papyrus 0800 0684141

