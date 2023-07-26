News you can trust since 1895
Column: One of the most significant investments in town centre for decades

​The redevelopment of the Priory Centre will be one of the most significant investments to be made in Worksop town centre for decades, writes Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.
By James Naish
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

​Thanks to £17.9million of the Government’s Levelling Up funds, in addition to more than £2million of investment from Bassetlaw District Council and its partners, the Priory Centre will be transformed with more of a focus placed on entertainment and leisure to support the town’s retail offer.

Over the last two weeks, we’ve set up shop at the entrance to the centre in order to speak with visitors, residents and businesses about the impressive plans we have in store.

We are talking to people about what this approach will mean for the town and how we believe this development will help to support all retail by increasing overall footfall.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.
Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.
We’ve had some very positive and valuable feedback so far and we want to talk to as many people as possible about this project.

If you have not seen the plans for yourself yet, please pop in, take a look and have a chat with us. The shop will be open Thursdays through to Sundays, between 10am and 4pm (3pm on Sundays) for the next four weeks.

Last weekend, the latest multi-million pound shipment of 329 tonnes of OceanMax cable left Brunton Shaw in Worksop, bound for Brazil on possibly the longest trailer I have ever seen.

Crowds lined the streets of Worksop on Saturday evening as it navigated its way out of the town.

​'​Thanks to £17.9million of the Government's Levelling Up funds, in addition to more than £2million of investment from Bassetlaw District Council and its partners, the Priory Centre will be transformed' says Coun James Naish, district council leader.
​’​Thanks to £17.9million of the Government’s Levelling Up funds, in addition to more than £2million of investment from Bassetlaw District Council and its partners, the Priory Centre will be transformed’ says Coun James Naish, district council leader.

The Bassetlaw-based business manufactures cables and wire rope at its Sandy Lane factory, and this latest delivery will be used on pipe laying supply vessels in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Brazil.

Brunton Shaw is just one example of how Bassetlaw businesses are leading the way in world class engineering and representing our region on a global stage.

Finally, on Monday, July 31, the council will be holding an Extraordinary Meeting at Retford Town Hall to honour the success of three of our district’s football teams – Worksop Town, Retford United and Retford FC Women – as they all won their respective league titles.

The evening will also recognise the sporting contribution of Sheffield Wednesday’s international

footballer, Worksop’s Liam Palmer.

It promises to be a wonderful evening and I would like to remind people that they are able to attend this, and all other council meetings.

