​The ground-breaking STEP programme has the potential to deliver all of these in abundance.

This week, George Freeman, Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology, visited West Burton to announce the next stages of this multi-billion-pound programme. This included the creation of UK Industrial Fusion Solutions Ltd (UKIFS) which will build the prototype fusion energy plant here in Bassetlaw.

It will require significant planning and investment by many parties over the next two decades to build the plant, so I am delighted the initial steps are happening quickly and efficiently.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

As part of National Apprenticeships Week, the Minister also announced the construction of a new skills centre in East Bassetlaw to support the delivery of this significant programme. This is another welcome announcement.

The creation of high-quality apprenticeships for all ages is a corporate priority for the council, so we are looking forward to working with the UK Atomic Energy Authority and its partners to create successful training programmes for current and future Bassetlaw residents.

I am getting more and more excited by the broader benefits of this programme.

As well as billions being spent on the fusion energy plant itself, we envisage millions of pounds being pumped into towns and villages across Bassetlaw, through both direct and indirect investment.

​”Fusion energy has the potential to transform our world by delivering near limitless, safe, low-carbon energy for generations to come. Bassetlaw is going to play a critical role in the 21st century equivalent of ‘The Space Race’”, writes James Naish. Photo credit: Google. Credit Google.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Bassetlaw settlements close to the site, especially Retford with its direct links to London. However, the wider district will see improved infrastructure, better connectivity and thousands of new skilled jobs – all of which will raise living standards and transform our area.

Fusion energy has the potential to transform our world by delivering near limitless, safe, low-carbon energy for generations to come. Many developed nations are trying to make this happen, meaning Bassetlaw is going to play a critical role in the 21st century equivalent of ‘The Space Race’.

To reflect the significant opportunities likely to spring from this programme, the council is bringing forward a report at its next cabinet meeting in March to ensure Bassetlaw’s best interests are front and centre throughout the life cycle of the STEP programme.