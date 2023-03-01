The event, which was titled NottAlone Live, welcomed over 1,000 students from primary and secondary schools, as well as young adults from colleges situated across the city and county.

It was a pleasure to see so many young people engaging in this positive work around developing their confidence and resilience to combat mental health issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event included workshops focused on various topics such as bullying, exam stress, worry and friendships.

Coun Tracey Taylor, cabinet member for children and families at Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

There were also performances and motivational speeches taking place on a main stage and children had the opportunity to browse stalls from over 40 local organisations with a link to mental health and wellbeing.

Positive feedback from children and teachers who attended the event show how important this kind of work is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NottAlone Live was the first annual event from NottAlone.

This is a partnership between Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council and supported by the Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

‘This work to engage with young people is so important and NottAlone can be a key link between young people and the help that they need’, says Coun Tracey Taylor, Notts cabinet member for children and families.

The NottAlone website was designed by professionals, parents/carers and young people, to meet the needs of local people and ensure that young people had a real voice on the subjects, language and look of NottAlone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to children’s mental health charity Place2Be, 50 per cent of those in the United Kingdom with lifetime mental health problems first experience symptoms by the age of 14.

That’s why this work to engage with young people is so important and NottAlone can be a key link between young people and the help that they need.

For parents in the county who are worried about their child’s mental health and how to support them, you can also use the NottAlone website.

It can be viewed in three different ways: either as a young person, as a parent/carer, or as a professional, and tailored information will be shown for the user.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I would strongly encourage readers of this column to familiarise themselves with NottAlone, and share links with friends and family. It could be an invaluable resource to you, your child, or someone you know.

Visit www.NottAlone.org.uk or follow NottAlone on social media: @NottAlone1