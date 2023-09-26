Coun Matt Barney is Nottinghamshire County Council cabinet member for adult social care and public health.

This remarkable mental health resource has proven invaluable for our children and young people, providing them with the support and guidance they need during some of life’s most challenging moments.

NottAlone was borne out of a deep commitment to the well-being of Nottinghamshire’s youth. It was clear that our young people were facing unprecedented mental health challenges, exacerbated by the isolation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NottAlone became a vital platform to bring together advice and information on topics that affect young lives – as well as well as signposting to the local services that can support them.

It is a bridge between those who need help and those who can provide it, strengthening the community fabric that we believe is so essential for well-being.

Over the past two years, NottAlone has become a trusted friend to young individuals across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire – with almost 35,000 visits to the website and more than 100,000 page views.

It is more than just a website; it’s a lifeline for those navigating the turbulent waters of adolescence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The platform offers a wide range of resources, from informative articles to practical advice, all designed to empower our young people to take charge of their mental health.

Coun Tracey Taylor is Nottinghamshire County Council cabinet member for children and families.

Parents and professionals who work with young people can also find useful information on the NottAlone website, from advice on how to support a young person who is struggling, to support services that can help them as an adult to care for a young person.

As we celebrate this milestone, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have contributed to NottAlone’s success.

From the dedicated professionals behind the scenes to the brave young individuals who have sought help, your commitment to mental health is inspiring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Together, we will continue to nurture this vital resource, ensuring that Nottinghamshire’s children and young people always have a place to turn when they need it most.

NottAlone will continue to champion the mental wellbeing of our youth, ensuring they know they are never truly alone.