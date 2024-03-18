Column: New partnership will increase economic impact of tourism in our county

Coun Keith Girling from Nottinghamshire County Council is our latest guest columnist.

​Our county boasts a rich history, serving as the legendary home of Robin Hood, full of green spaces and thriving cultural activity.

Nottinghamshire is also England’s home of sport, with numerous world-famous athletes having grown up in the county, and more sports facilities per head of population than anywhere else in Europe.

In an exciting development, we have recently partnered with the region’s official place marketing organisation, Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s (MNN) visitor economy division - Visit Nottinghamshire.

A key aim of the partnership is to attract more visitors and encourage those already visiting us to stay longer by spotlighting county destinations, hospitality venues, events and more.

We have also officially backed Visit Nottinghamshire’s ambition to secure Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) accreditation from VisitEngland. LVEP status would be hugely beneficial to Nottinghamshire and a key step in supercharging our visitor economy.

The accreditation will unlock valuable benefits such as access to specialist training, expert advice, toolkits, as well as support on Government funding bids.

The latest visitor economy data underscores the significance of tourism, contributing over £2.05 billion to our local economy.

“We want to attract more visitors into the region, increase the economic impact of tourism and showcase all that Nottinghamshire has to offer”, writes Coun Keith Girling, cabinet member for economic development and asset management at the county council.

With nearly 33 million visitors to the county and city combined, the sector supports over 20,000 jobs locally.

This partnership aligns with our Visitor Economy Framework, the strategic plan produced based on industry and partner feedback.

The framework highlights six key themes including leveraging the global brand of Robin Hood and Sherwood Forest, exploring the county’s history and heritage, embracing green and active initiatives,

promoting local produce and crafts, celebrating sport as a spectacle, and fostering contemporary culture.

Visit Nottinghamshire, as the lead destination management organisation for the area, is best positioned to elevate the county’s profile locally, regionally, and internationally.

Collaborating with councils and stakeholders across the city and county, we will continue to build momentum and create a thriving visitor economy.