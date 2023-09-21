Column: New booklet is a lifeline for those seeking vital support in difficult times

Guest columnist Becky Law from Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

The booklet is aimed at assisting residents to navigate the ongoing challenges posed by the rising cost of living, providing details of local and national support services they can access.

This valuable resource provides a lifeline for individuals seeking essential support during difficult times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cost of Living Booklet encompasses a wide range of relevant topics, spanning critical areas such as mental health, financial guidance, family support, mental health and information about access to affordable food resources.

This initiative reaffirms the commitment of Bassetlaw District Council and BCVS to ensure that local residents have access to the necessary support systems during these financially challenging times.

One service in particular that aligns with the booklet is the Social Prescribing Link

Working Service.

This service is available to all residents age 16 and over living in Bassetlaw and every GP surgery has at least one dedicated Social Prescriber.

‘Social Prescribers are skilled link workers who offer personalised, one-on-one support to anyone that needs it’, says columnist Becky Law from Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These skilled link workers offer personalised, one-on-one support to anyone that needs it.

They work very closely with their patients to identify tailored solutions and - guiding them every

step of the way to ensure the support they require is the appropriate solution for them.

Whether it’s resolving housing issues, helping someone to find a volunteering role, or providing

Advertisement

Advertisement

support during initial debt management appointments, Social Prescribers work with individuals to help them access and engage with the non-clinical help they need, significantly improving the lives of local residents.

As the winter season approaches and the financial pressures associated with the cost of living

intensify, we anticipate that the demand for these vital support services will rise.

The challenges associated with the cost of living often fall within the same topics of enquiry that Social Prescribers link workers specialise in addressing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bassetlaw residents can rest assured that they have access to a robust support network that can help them navigate these difficult times – ensuring they never feel like they are alone.

Bassetlaw is very fortunate to have a strong partnership across community organisations,

healthcare providers, local authorities, and charitable partners.

Together, we are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all residents of Bassetlaw, providing the necessary resources and support to ensure that our community has access to the services that they need.

To learn more about social prescribing, please www.bcvs.org.uk/social-prescribing