Column: New bereavement support group can play key role across Bassetlaw

First started in 2003, it is held annually and sees organisations and communities around the world come together to raise awareness of how we can help prevent suicide, remembering it is not inevitable. Each year has a different theme and the focus; this year is ‘Creating Hope Through Action’.

No matter how big or small, our actions can provide hope to those that are struggling bringing to the forefront the need to continue to destigmatize and support those affected. Below you will find a list of some signs that can indicate somebody is considering suicide, you can help by reaching out to those who might otherwise find it difficult to have a voice:

Feeling like a burden Isolated Increased anxiety Feeling trapped or in unbearable pain Increased substance use Increased anger or rage Extreme mood swings Expressing hopelessness Talking or posting about wanting to die Making plans for suicide Giving things away Engaging in risky behaviours

Columnist Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

Some risk factors may include:

History of substance misuse Relationship problems Exposure to bullying Loosing a family member or friend to suicide Mental health condition Recent death of a family member or friend Domestic abuse

Research suggests that if you have been bereaved by suicide you are 60 per cent more likely to take your own life and 80 per cent more likely to drop out of education.

With the above in mind, I am really pleased to announce the launch of Bassetlaw’s very own Bereaved by Suicide support group. The launch will take place on Tuesday, September 28, at The Well, Retford. Come along and find out more about SoBS (Survivors of Bereavment by Suicide) and the group. The group will officially start the month after and will then take place the last Tuesday of each month.

Mental health support is out there for people living in Bassetlaw.

Our group is free and accessible to anybody bereaved by suicide, whether that be recent or from years previous.

September 10, the National Suicide Prevention Alliance, made up of 70 different organisations, will be asking people to share thoughts on what that they can do to help you feel ‘hope’. Will you be contributing and sharing your ideas and needs?

It is important to know that there is always help available. There are many different organisations that can support you whether virtually or face to face, a list of some you will find below. If you want to know more information or any further details about the Bassetlaw bereavement group then please email on [email protected]